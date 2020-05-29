NHK changes coverage after the lifting of Japan’s state of emergency

In response to the nationwide lifting of the state of emergency, NHK will now resume some regular coverage and production activities that were suspended for all but the most urgent and essential programs during the emergency.

These activities include inviting external program participants to studio broadcasts and recordings, external location shooting and coverage, and relay broadcasts. Careful attention will be accorded to the need for each activity and such activities will only be performed when judged to be sufficiently safe.

The lifting of the state of Emergency occurred in Japan on May 25th.