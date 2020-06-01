Mediacorp To Showcase Inspiring Individuals In Post-Circuit Breaker Special

On June 1, Mediacorp will air a 15-minute special, Stronger As One, to showcase the inspirational stories of individuals impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, and how they overcome the odds to emerge stronger. They include Indian national Subramaniam Pugalandi, a migrant worker and COVID-19 survivor, who first struck a chord of public concern via CNA’s documentation of his difficult recovery process, and Melvin Chew, founder of the #HawkersUnited community initiative offering an online delivery platform for hawkers.