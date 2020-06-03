Doordarshan to telecast Arunachal’s first multi-activity reality show

The show will be telecast on DD National from June 6 on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am. With a promise to bring cheers to all those stuck at home in some form of quarantine or the other, the first season of ‘Sadak Ka Superstar’ is all set to hit the TV screens this Saturday. It is the first of its kind reality show made in Arunachal Pradesh.

Written and directed by Duyu Tabyo and produced by Alison Welly of Space Miracle Studios Pvt Ltd, the focus of the show is to provide a platform to the talented, irrespective of their age and background, to showcase their skills in any field they feel comfortable.