NHK to open innovative survey

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to disrupt our society and reveal how urgent it is that we rethink the world, NHK WORLD-JAPAN is launching the international trans-media project “Time to Question” in cooperation with public media, NGOs and other partners across the globe.

The survey is designed for people around to world to participate simultaneously. Its aim is to invite everyone, regardless of their age, gender or nationality, to think about the past, present and the future of our society, while imagining ways humanity’s behaviors and actions can be altered.

Time to Question is a co-production between ARTE (ARTE France, ARTE Deutschland, ARTE GEIE), NHK WORLD-JAPAN, Upian, YAMI 2, On Est Prêt and BASIS BERLIN with the support of the de L’Agence de la Transition Ecologique (ADEME – Ecological Transition Agency) and the Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée (CNC – the National Centre for Cinema and Animation)

The survey is open to web users across the globe. Languages currently available are Japanese, English, French and German. Four additional languages – Chinese-traditional, Vietnamese, Thai and Indonesian – will be available June 10.

Please visit: http://time-to-question.com/

Contact: s02201-nhkpr[at]nhk.or.jp