KBS’ Music Bank is now aired live
There is a huge fan following for musicians in South Korea. Not just in their own country, the singers and music artists are extremely popular across the world. K-Pop, BTS, other artists and bands have a large number of followers, which is why anything big for the music industry has to be a cheering moment for fans around the globe. Music Bank, the ultimate South Korean music program is now aired live for viewers to enjoy from home.
Watch Music Bank Live Show:
Music Bank is broadcast in more than 100 countries through KBS World. The show features the latest songs and of course, the performances of your favourite idols. Episodes from the telecast are filmed at the KBS New Wing Open Hall in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu. Music Bank also organises the global live concert, Music Bank World Tour.