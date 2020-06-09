KBS’ Music Bank is now aired live

There is a huge fan following for musicians in South Korea. Not just in their own country, the singers and music artists are extremely popular across the world. K-Pop, BTS, other artists and bands have a large number of followers, which is why anything big for the music industry has to be a cheering moment for fans around the globe. Music Bank, the ultimate South Korean music program is now aired live for viewers to enjoy from home.

Ever since the Music Bank first aired on TV, the show received an immense response. A collection of South Korea’s most popular music groups and artists perform their blockbuster songs before the host of the show counts down the popular tracks. While we cannot enjoy a live concert at this moment because of the pandemic, KBS World is allowing all music lovers to experience the same, while being at home. The show has already begun, and you must not be late. So, hurry up and enjoy the live-streaming performances of your favourite South Korean artists. Black Lives Matter: BTS Joins the Fight Against Racism After the Horrendous Killing of George Floyd.

Watch Music Bank Live Show:

Let’s watch #MusicBank LIVE @KBSWorldTV 6/5 5PM(KST) @B_hundred_Hyun @JYPETWICE @OfficialMonstaX @Official_LVLZ @NCTsmtown_127 @KWS_official_@VICTON1109 @BVNDIT_official @TXT_members@OnlyOneOf_twt @wooah_nv @DKB_BRAVE @about_REDSQUARE @official_ONEWE https://t.co/uGO070OoYp — Twitter Korea (@TwitterKorea) June 5, 2020

Music Bank is broadcast in more than 100 countries through KBS World. The show features the latest songs and of course, the performances of your favourite idols. Episodes from the telecast are filmed at the KBS New Wing Open Hall in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu. Music Bank also organises the global live concert, Music Bank World Tour.