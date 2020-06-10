DRM, ABU and ASBU to host interactive webinar on June 18th

Under the Title of “Digital Radio Mondiale DRM – Delivering Distance Education,” the DRM Consortium in collaboration with Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) and Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) will host jointly an interactive webinar session on June 18th. During the 120 minute webinar participants will learn how Digital Radio Mondiale DRM can be as effective in delivering rich and tailored teaching material to millions of students who have no access to IP connections and devices. The webinar will be mainly practical and interactive and prove the great advantage of digital over analogue in delivering education and information in today’s world.

