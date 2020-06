US Intl Film Fest gives NHK a nod

The Best of Festival winners are selected by a panel of judges from the International Quorum of Motion Picture Producers ( https://internationalquorum.com ). IQ judges sponsor and select the One World Award, which goes to a work that recognizes cinematic excellence and innovative storytelling based on universal themes of humanity and contributing to a global understanding and international cooperation. Best of Festival and IQ One World winners will be announced June 15. Visit www.filmfestawards.com for more details.