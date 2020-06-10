US Intl Film Fest gives NHK a nod

The US International Film & Video Festival 2020 Best of Festival nominees in Corporate, Documentary and Entertainment feature several previous winners. These include FreeMotion Group in Moscow, Terra Mater Factual Studios in Vienna, NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation), Tokyo, and Seed Audio-Visual Communications, Zurich.

“Stranger in Shanghai,” from NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation), Tokyo, presents Shanghai in 1921 as part of telling the history of that tumultuous period and offering a look behind the power of China today. The drama’s protagonist, Ryunosuke Akutagawa, was a great writer whose name is synonymous with Japanese literature. The Best of Festival winners are selected by a panel of judges from the International Quorum of Motion Picture Producers ( https://internationalquorum.com ). IQ judges sponsor and select the One World Award, which goes to a work that recognizes cinematic excellence and innovative storytelling based on universal themes of humanity and contributing to a global understanding and international cooperation. Best of Festival and IQ One World winners will be announced June 15. Visit www.filmfestawards.com for more details.