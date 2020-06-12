Mediacorp issues Solidarity Challenge

Calling football fans: Catch top sports personalities competing in a virtual football celebrity challenge!

Fancy seeing the likes of Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann and Liverpool legend Steve McManaman fighting it out in thrilling e-Sports action for a good cause? Now’s your chance!

Mediacorp is proud to present the Solidarity Challenge, a three-day virtual football celebrity challenge that will see top sports personalities competing in a knock-out tournament on Konami’s Pro-Evolution Soccer (PES 2020) football video game.

From 12 – 14 June 2020, local viewers will be able to enjoy all matches on meWATCH (5.00pm – 7.00pm) via www.meWATCH.sg/solidaritychallenge and catch the semi and final matches on Channel 5 on 14 June 2020, Sunday (10.40pm – 12.10am). Fans can also expect to enjoy players’ reactions plus pre- and post-match interviews with the stars for an enhanced viewing experience.