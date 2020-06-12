info@abu.org.my

Mediacorp issues Solidarity Challenge

Calling football fans: Catch top sports personalities competing in a virtual football celebrity challenge!

Fancy seeing the likes of Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann and Liverpool legend Steve McManaman fighting it out in thrilling e-Sports action for a good cause? Now’s your chance!

Mediacorp is proud to present the Solidarity Challenge, a three-day virtual football celebrity challenge that will see top sports personalities competing in a knock-out tournament on Konami’s Pro-Evolution Soccer (PES 2020) football video game.

From 12 – 14 June 2020, local viewers will be able to enjoy all matches on meWATCH (5.00pm – 7.00pm) via www.meWATCH.sg/solidaritychallenge and catch the semi and final matches on Channel 5 on 14 June 2020, Sunday (10.40pm – 12.10am). Fans can also expect to enjoy players’ reactions plus pre- and post-match interviews with the stars for an enhanced viewing experience.

All profits generated by the competition will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund was established by the UN Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation at the request of the WHO, and is the only channel for organisations and individuals to contribute directly to the WHO’s ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19.