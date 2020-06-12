Pakistan Govt set to boost PTV

The government of Pakistan has allocated Rs200 billion for a project called “Modernization of Camera and Production equipment of the Pakistan Television Corporation.”

It has also released Rs160 billion from July-December, against which the PTV is importing electronic and IT equipment to upgrade its channels, including PTV Home, PTV News, and PTV Sports from standard to high-definition technology. The equipment is expected to be imported by the last quarter of FY2020.

PTV is trying its best to improve signal quality to terrestrial network in the less developed areas of Pakistan, for which the Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcast (DTMB) project — supported by a Chinese grant — is in the pipeline.

The number of registered TV set-holders, as of January 31, 2020, are 20,528,134.