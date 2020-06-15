Conference honours VOV journalists and others

A conference was held in Hanoi on June 13 to gather and honour outstanding journalists as part of activities to mark the 95th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2020).

The event was attended Politburo members: Permanent member of the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong; Secretary of the PCC and Head of the PCC’s Commission for Organsiation Pham Minh Chinh; the Secretary of the PCC and Head of the PCC’s Commission for Communications and Education; the Secretary of the PCC and Head of the PCC’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation; and the Secretary of the PCC and Head of the PCC’s Economic Commission; among others.