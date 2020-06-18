Four contest-winning stories to be showcased by Mediacorp

Mediacorp is excited to announce the top four winning stories for the Mediacorp-Wattpad Studios KIN Fanfic Writing Contest launched in April 2020, where fans were invited to create their own alternate storylines for KIN, Mediacorp’s long-form drama series. Out of the 133 entries received, the four stories that impressed judges the most are:

Eunice Shelley’s Top Secret by Erika Suzuki, 33

35 years ago, Eunice Shelley gave birth to twin boys. But knowing there can only be one eventual CEO of Shelley Holdings, she had no choice but to give up her second son unbeknownst to her husband. Will he stumble upon Eunice’s secret and uncover the truth?

Once Upon a Lie by Liu Mei Ying, 51

Soya bean stall owner May Wan meets a kind and generous patron who also turns out to be a potential suitor. But cynical friend Derek Shelley grows suspicious, and hatches a plan to break them apart.

Rumour Has It by Sharifah Aishah, 27

It is several years into the future, and the kids from KIN are all grown up. Maxine and Nikky are star-crossed lovers from families who disapprove of their relationship. Enter bad boy Khaled Hassan and things get even more complicated.

The Long Game by Maria Olavarria, 19

A privileged young woman Daniella gets embroiled in a world of revenge and intrigue, involving rich and powerful families, when she makes a deal with a Hong Kong businessman and relocates to Singapore with a brand new identity to work for the wealthy Shelley family – as their maid.

Not only will these four writers each win $500 cash, they will also see their stories produced as episodes in a special KIN Fanfic spin-off series, available on meWATCH in December this year. Please refer tohttps://www.wattpad.com/list/915918179 for full versions of their winning stories!