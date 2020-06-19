Indians urged to Trust Nation’s Broadcaster to Counter Misinformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged for active participation of both citizens and front line COVID warriors to weed out the stigma attached with Corona Virus Infection and it’s patients.

He emphasised that the increasing number of recovered patients and an overall national recovery rate of over 52% in the country instills a belief that more and more patients are recovering everyday.

Chairman of Clinical Managerial Group of the Covid Centre at All India Institute Of Medical Science New Delhi, Dr. Anjan Trikha, said that people are overexposed to social media and unverified news sources which is manifesting in the form of anxiety.

Speaking to AIR News, he advised everyone to listen to informative, credible and verified information sources, like All India Radio News and Doordarshan.