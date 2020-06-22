BBS Bhutan assisting the deaf

Many deaf students are agitated that they cannot watch their lessons and news on television. They say the interpreter on the screen is hardly visible.

Wangsel Institute of the Deaf and Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS) made a special arrangement and introduced a sign language programme last year which has become popular.

As the newsreader reads the news, a teacher from the institute interprets it in sign language simultaneously. It appears on the bottom right side of the TV screen.

Following the closure of their schools, their learning like in other schools has shifted to TV especially to update on news. But students can’t decipher what is shown on TV because of a problem.