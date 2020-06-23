Mediacorp presents: “Global Goal: Unite For Our Future – The Concert”

Mediacorp is proud to bring the world premiere of “Global Goal: Unite For Our Future – The Concert” to meWATCH and Channel 5 audiences on 28 June 2020. The show aims to raise awareness and funds for efforts to develop a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus, and is the second show produced by Global Citizen, after the first “One World: Together At Home” concert in April 2020.

Following “One World: Together at Home”, Mediacorp is proud to bring the world premiere of “Global Goal: Unite For Our Future – The Concert” to our audiences on 28 June 2020 (Sunday) on Channel 5 and meWATCH. Organised by Global Citizen and the European Commission, this two-hour special is part of a campaign to raise awareness and funds for the efforts towards developing a globally available vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.

Not only can fans catch exclusive performances by famous acts like Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Chloe X Halle in this concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson, they can also look forward to special guest appearances by Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and more.

Global Goal: Unite For Our Future – The Concert

Date: 28 June 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 2.00am to 4.00am (world premiere), 9.30pm to 11.30pm (encore telecast)

Platforms: Channel 5 and meWATCH at mewatch.sg/globalgoal

The “Global Goal: Unite For Our Future – The Concert” is the second worldwide special rolled out by Global Citizen. In April 2020, they partnered with World Health Organisation to produce “One World: Together At Home” to celebrate the efforts of frontline health workers in their combat against COVID-19. That show was broadcast in over 170 countries and watched by over 300 million people.