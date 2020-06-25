Coronavirus and the media: DW kicks off the first digital session of its Global Media Forum 2020
DW will kick off this year’s Global Media Forum (GMF) on June 24 with a digital session on the responsibility of the media in times of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first of a series of digital talks and will be hosted by DW journalist Jaafar Abdul Karim.
Media worldwide continue to face great challenges when it comes to the novel coronavirus. DW raises the topic which directly affects public health. The discussion titled “The blame game: What is the media’s responsibility in the corona crisis?” will take place on June 24, at 3 p.m. (UTC +2) with speakers from Africa, Latin America and Europe and will be streamed on Facebook.
The session will take a close look at how populists have instrumentalized the COVID-19 pandemic for own gain. It will examine the trustworthiness of news outlets on which journalists are relying during the pandemic. It will also explore how journalists can combat misinformation and disinformation – tactics constantly employed by populists and demagogues.
Speakers:
1. John-Allan Namu, CEO of Africa Uncensored, Kenya
Africa Uncensored is an investigative and in-depth journalism production house in Nairobi, Kenya. Its aim is to be the premier source of unique, important and incisive journalism.
2. María Esperanza Casullo, Associate Professor at the University of Río Negro, Argentina
Casullo’s work focuses on populism, democratic theory and Latin American politics, with an emphasis on comparative studies and discourse analysis.
- Guido Bülow, Head of News Partnerships Central Europe at Facebook, Germany
Bülow is responsible for the strategic initiatives and programs to promote quality journalism and an informed society in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. These include cooperation with independent fact-checkers and Facebook’s accelerator program for local media.
The host: Jaafar Abdul Karim is an award-winning journalist and host of DW’s show Jaafartalk, which reaches an audience of millions in the Arab world.
More information on this session: https://p.dw.com/p/3dUfy
Join the session here: https://www.facebook.com/events/281481139639894/