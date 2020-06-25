Coronavirus and the media: DW kicks off the first digital session of its Global Media Forum 2020

DW will kick off this year’s Global Media Forum (GMF) on June 24 with a digital session on the responsibility of the media in times of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first of a series of digital talks and will be hosted by DW journalist Jaafar Abdul Karim.

Media worldwide continue to face great challenges when it comes to the novel coronavirus. DW raises the topic which directly affects public health. The discussion titled “The blame game: What is the media’s responsibility in the corona crisis?” will take place on June 24, at 3 p.m. (UTC +2) with speakers from Africa, Latin America and Europe and will be streamed on Facebook.

The session will take a close look at how populists have instrumentalized the COVID-19 pandemic for own gain. It will examine the trustworthiness of news outlets on which journalists are relying during the pandemic. It will also explore how journalists can combat misinformation and disinformation – tactics constantly employed by populists and demagogues.