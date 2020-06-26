Radio Televisyen Malaysia-RTM launches “RTM News Channel”

On Thursday RTM Malaysia launched a new online, digital news channel: “RTM News Channel”, which acts as an additional medium for the government to fight against fake news and disseminate accurate information. Launched by Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, the new channel aims to provide factual and verified news to the public regarding slanderous statements or fake news, which quickly spread through the social media. Saifuddin Abdullah, Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Minister stated: “With the introduction of the new channel, it shows that RTM is taking another step forward and I am confident that RTM as a whole will be able to make a bigger contribution especially in delivering information to the people.”

The online digital channel emphasises news programmes and operates 24 hours daily, covering a wide range of languages including Malay, English, Mandarin and Tamil. It offers 25 news slots every day, five-day business news, as well as 12 talk shows and two magazine programmes every week. In addition, the channel allows viewers to watch live broadcasts from RTM radio stations nationwide which provides local community leaders the opportunity to participate in live broadcasts in their respective states. Although the focus is news-centric, other programmes such as informative documentaries will also be featured from time to time.