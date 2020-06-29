TRT launches special YouTube channel for Pakistani viewers

Turkish broadcaster, TRT [Turkish Radio and Television Corporation] has launched a special YouTube channel named “TRT ڈرامہ” for its Pakistani viewers containing Urdu subtitles.

After the success and overpowering response of Pakistanis on Turkish historical adventurous series Dirilis Ertugrul, TRT made it convenient for Pakistani viewers to watch Turkish dramas by introducing Urdu subtitles on its new YouTube channel. Previously, Ertugrul Ghazi was uploaded on TRT and PTV combined Youtube channel. The channel was a huge success and set new records of viewership and subscriptions in Pakistan.