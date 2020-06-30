Mediacorp rallies around local SMEs with Biz Hacks Podcast, a new must-listen manual for future-proofing businesses in a post-COVID-19 world

In a bid to bolster the Singapore SME industry, Mediacorp is pleased to announce the premiere of Biz Hacks Podcast, an infotainment initiative that aims to offer actionable advice to local business owners impacted by COVID-19 conditions.

Produced in partnership with Microsoft, Government Technology Agency, Singtel and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (refer to the annex for partner quotes), this community empowerment project will provide practical insights and inspirations from local industry leaders to listeners looking to boost their businesses amidst a dynamic and digitally-driven marketplace.

The initiative is indicative of Mediacorp’s continued commitment to creating content that will connect and inspire its diverse communities, including support for Singapore SMEs during this unprecedented period of economic uncertainty.