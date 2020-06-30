Royal Flower Exhibition to go virtual with help from BBS

Many a major activity in the country has been cancelled due to Covid-19 threats but, even so, the Royal Flower Exhibition in Haa is preparing the event in August. It is going to be a virtual treat.

Haa Dzongdag Kinzang Dorji said that the event would be designed to reduce overcrowding. “People can watch the exhibition live .”

The event is being planned with Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS) and IT experts for social media coverage.

Kinzang Dorji said that the event would be the beginning of the major social event in the wake of the pandemic. “The event will be a new normal.”