AIR begins broadcast of its first ever news magazine programme in Sanskrit

In keeping with its spirit to give a fillip to Indian languages, All India Radio started the broadcast of its first ever news magazine programme in Sanskrit. The programme titled, ‘Sanskrit Saptahiki’ will be of 20 minutes duration and can be heard at 7.10 A.M on every Saturday on All India Radio FM News Channel, 100.1 MHz frequency with a repeat broadcast at the same time on Sundays. Sukti, Prasang, Saptahiki, Sanskrit Darshan, Gyan Vigyan, Bal Vallari, Ek Bharat -Shreshtha Bharat and Anvikshiki will be featured in the News Magazine.

The weekly programme will have elements from the prominent developments of the week, news from the world of Sanskrit, explaining the humane values enshrined in Sanskrit literature, philosophy, history, art, culture and tradition. It will give voices to the children and youth and their feelings about the great Indian tradition and culture.