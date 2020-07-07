TRT World Forum to launch “Digital Debates”

TRT World Forum is pleased to announce “Digital Debates”, a series of online events. The first session takes place on July 7th covering the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre.

Since 2017, TRT World Forum has prided itself on promoting global peace and security, bringing together heads of state, bureaucrats, academics, journalists and leading experts from around the world to discuss some of the most pressing concerns of our times. Now TRT World Forum takes these unique discussions online; making people the centre of the story, bringing underlying issues to the international agenda.

Digital Debates will address many topics including political, economic and social issues that concern many corners of the world, such as far-right terrorism, the rise of populism and nationalism, the future of the Middle East, trade wars, and the future of the European Union. The novel coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic, which has affected the entire world and led to shutdowns of services, in addition to economic recessions, is also among the discussion topics.

This digital discussion platform is an agile response to the changing dynamics of the events industry and it seeks to offer participants a “real event” experience with interactive Q&A sessions.

