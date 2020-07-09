CCTV gets News Helicopters

Bell Textron Inc., recently delivered an electronic news gathering (ENG) Bell 429 to the Chinese national television broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV). The Bell 429 is the first dedicated ENG-configured helicopter in China, as well as the first ENG-configured Bell 429 to operate in North Asia.

China Central Television’s new Bell 429 marks the first dedicated electronic news gathering-configured helicopter in China. “It’s a great milestone for Bell to collaborate with the Chinese TV station like CCTV,” said Jacinto Monge, managing director of Bell, North Asia. “We appreciate the support we have received from the media community all over the world.”

Reignwood, an independent representative (IR) of Bell in China, will incorporate aerial photography systems to the helicopter before it is officially put into services. CCTV authorized Reignwood’s subsidiary, Reignwood Star, to operate the new Bell 429.