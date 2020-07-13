More than 300 educational videos for K-12 distance learning on PBS

At least 352 videos will be produced every month for the broadcasting project that aims to convert the K to 12 Program of the Department of Education (DepEd) into television material.On radio, the K to 12 broadcasting project will be aired through state radio network Philippine Broadcasting Service.

At a press conference for Brigada Eskwela, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Undersecretary George Apacible said that selected teachers will serve as broadcasters and editors.

“Most essential learning competencies (MELCs) will be produced, video shot, edited by teachers. The requirement of total videos to be produced each month will be 352,” he said.

Apacible said the videos will be 30 minutes to an hour long. He added that 12 to 48 videos will be distributed to different regions.