Singapore shows go global on smart screens

Mediacorp has inked an inaugural content collaboration with HUAWEI Video, in a distribution deal that will see more than 1,500 hours of drama series and lifestyle content being offered to HUAWEI Video App users in multiple markets across the world outside Mainland China.

With the English- and Chinese-language catalogue reaching HUAWEI subscribers spanning 26 diverse territories (outside Mainland China) including Singapore, United Kingdom, UAE and Mexico among others, this undertaking underscores Mediacorp’s continued commitment to ramping up the recognition of its shows beyond Singapore and further expanding its entertainment distribution footprint in the international arena.