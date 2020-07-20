China Central Television (CCTV) conducts live, remote broadcast from Everest

Mount Everest is no longer just the tallest mountain in the world, it is now the tallest 5G tower in the world.

China Mobile deployed 5G to make the network immediately accessible. When it went live, it had base stations at 5,300, 5,800 and 6,500 meters. At an altitude of 5,300 meters, the 5G download speed was measured at more than 1.66 Gbps, with an upload speed that topped out at 215 Mbps.

In addition, China Central Television (CCTV) conducted a live, remote broadcast from Everest. To do so, it utilized three TVU One cellular mobile transmitters with new embedded 5G modems set up at the base camp for daily coverage. The TVU Mobile Anywhere app—putting its name to the test—was used at 5,800, 6,500 and 7,800 meters, as well as at the summit (8,848 meters).