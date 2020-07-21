ABU PACIFIC MEDIA FORUM

Confronting COVID-19 Challenges

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: * Sydney 1100 * Port Moresby 1100 * Port Vila 1200 * Honiara 1200 * Suva 1300 * Apia 1400 * Nuku’alofa 1400 * Kuala Lumpur 0900 *

With the Pacific reeling from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union is convening a Round Table by Zoom webinar for media colleagues to talk about the problem and combine together to tackle it.

Pacific CEOs on the Leadership Panel:

· Francis Herman, Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VBTC)

· Sheena Hughes, Media Niugini Ltd (EMTV)

· Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC)

Moderator:

· David Hua, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

Here is the Registration Link – https://zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ negdK9LNQSGM1wYgPAyMRw

Let’s talk about:

· The impact of COVID-19 on business models and program/news output

· Share war stories

· How media business models need to change

· Trading tips and combining resources

· What’s the financial future – will budgets shrink or will broadcasters borrow or will they look at a donations model

· As well as transforming the business model, what does the future look like for broadcasting – both news and programs

· What can we all do to help and support Pacific broadcasters and media