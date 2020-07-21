Mediacorp’s Lights.Camera.Singapore initiative underway

In an exciting new collaboration between Singapore’s national media network Mediacorp and Singapore-based online entertainment platform Viddsee, audiences will get to enjoy more quality local entertainment under the Lights.Camera.Singapore with Viddsee initiative for free!

From 25 July 2020, fans will be able to binge-watch 16 Viddsee short films under the Scene City anthology by local content creators on Mediacorp’s digital platform meWATCH at mewatch.sg/viddsee. Shown as part of the Lights.Camera.Singapore initiative which champions cultural cornerstones that make us uniquely Singaporean, the Scene City anthology present a glimpse into the rich and layered narratives, landscapes and vignettes of city life in Singapore.