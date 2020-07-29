ABC International reaches audiences close to 11 million each month

For 80 years Australia has been broadcasting to audiences overseas. Each month, ABC International reaches a unique overseas audience of 10,967,000, through broadcast television, radio and ABC websites and apps.

“At the end of 2019 the ABC marked 80 years of Australia’s international broadcasting. It’s wonderful to know that audiences around the world, especially our neighbours in the Indo-Pacific, continue their relationship with the ABC for independent and trusted information, education, and entertainment,” said ABC Managing Director David Anderson.

“This is an unrivalled record of achievement, telling Australian stories, reporting fairly and fearlessly, teaching generations to speak English and delivering critical information in times of crisis for 80 years.”