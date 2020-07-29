MBC Korea Announce new K Pop Collaboration with Star RAIN

Spectacular SSAK3’S RAIN AND MAMAMOO have teamed up for a new song.

SSAK3’s Rain is all set to dominate the music industry with his debut solo track, which will feature the well-loved K-pop girl group MAMAMOO.

On July 24, the MBC staff announced the collaboration between the artists through a newsletter and asked fans to look forward to it.

“MAMAMOO will be with us and they made [Rain’s solo debut song] more exciting,” the MBC staff said. While details are still under wraps, expectations are rising regarding the track’s overall vibe, which will surely fit the fans’ summer playlists.