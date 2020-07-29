Netflix adds Mediacorp titles

Netflix subscribers can soon see Singapore screen icons like Phua Chu Kang and Liang Po Po on the channel, thanks to a distribution deal that will see over 50 Mediacorp titles being offered to the streaming giant’s markets in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

Available from August 1st to coincide with Singapore’s birthday month, a multilingual medley of classic Mediacorp content in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil will be displayed in a dedicated ‘Singapore, Now Streaming’ segment on the Netflix interface. In this, the deal dovetails with Mediacorp’s mission as the national media network to shine a spotlight on Singapore storytelling.