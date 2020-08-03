Aria &Scherzino by George Enescu

One of the twentieth century’s most prominent musicians, George Enescu (1881-1955) was once called “the greatest musical phenomenon since Mozart”. His international upbringing is reflected in his music, which organically absorbs and transforms a wealth of diverse influences: the drama and the complex organizational procedures of German music, the refinement of harmony and colour of the French school, and the vitality, variety and sophistication of the folk-music of Romania, with its unusual scales and fluid rhythms. Aria & Scherzino is performed by violinis Simina Croitoru and Croitoru String Virtuosi Orchestra.

For more details, you can contact Ms Alina VELEA, Expert, Music Exchanges, International Relations, via her email: alina.velea@radioromania.ro.