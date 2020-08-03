Jocde doi din Banat (Couple dance from Banat) by Sabin Păutza

Sabin Păutza is a Romanian composer, conductor and academic born in 1943. His compositions, style diversity are rare in the contemporary landscape of Romanian music, and stand out through their effervescence and colour, backed by extraordinary mastery of writing techniques. Păutza has had a parallel career as a conductor whose appearances have been appreciated on many stages of the world and in all the orchestras of Romania. The composition, Jocde doi din Banat, is performed by pianists Ana and Marius Boldea.

For more details, you can contact Ms Alina VELEA, Expert, Music Exchanges, International Relations, via her email: alina.velea@radioromania.ro.