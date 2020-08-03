Op. 3 No. 1, the First Piano Suite “Copiii la joacă” (Children at Play) by Constantin Silvestri

Constantin Silvestri (1913-1969) belongs to the post-Enescian generation of composers. Silvestri’s compositional output is in tune with the main European stylistic trends that fuelled the development of the Romanian art of composition in the first half of the twentieth century.

Op. 3 No. 1, the First Piano Suite “Copiii la joacă” (Children at Play), which Silvestri composed works between 1930 and 1940, is is performed by Anda Anastasescu – Gritten, pianist.