Mediacorp to Broadcast National Day Activities

While Singaporeans will not be able to come together at a single venue for the National Day Parade (NDP) this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they can still take part in the proceedings on Sunday (Aug 9) via live telecasts on Mediacorp platforms. Viewers will be able to catch the raising of the state flag at the Padang and at various locations across the island, and a recital of the national pledge, for instance.

In a press release on Tuesday, Mediacorp, which is the national broadcaster, said that it will telecast the National Day Message at 10am on Sunday on television, radio and other platforms. The message will be delivered in Singapore’s four official languages by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other Cabinet ministers.