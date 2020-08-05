NCWC of Bhutan and JICA promote awareness through the Bhutan Broadcasting Service

During the unprecedented crisis of the spread of COVID-19, medical risks such as threats from this virus are not the only thing that are exposed. Other risks to people who are vulnerable in society are brought to light as well. One of them is violence against women and children, and Bhutan has been quick to address these concerns.

The National Commission for Women and Children (NCWC) of Bhutan and JICA, which has long supported NCWC’s efforts toward gender equality in Bhutan, are together launching measures that focus on socially vulnerable groups. For example, they aired a documentary regarding domestic violence on the Bhutan Broadcasting Service to raise awareness about violence prevention.