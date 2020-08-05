Thai crowned Miss World Tourism Thailand in cooperation with NBT

Ms. Preaw Sripatrprasite will serve as a tourism ambassador and represent Thailand at the Miss World Tourism (MTW) contest. She was previously selected 2014 Miss Teen Thailand International and 2015 Miss Teen International. Additionally, she is also a host for the Thailand Golf Channel.

The contest was created to help to revive tourism in Thailand after the world-wide pandemic of COVID-19. Miss Tourism World Thailand partnered with Amazing Thailand and the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) to find its first Thailand Tourism ambassador.

More than 200 applications were accepted before the field was narrowed to 77 provincial candidates. Initially, Sripatrprasite was selected to become the Surin Province Tourism ambassador for a month. Then on July 25 at the Crystal Design Center in Bangkok, she was selected as Miss Tourism World Thailand 2020. Sripatrprasite will now have to work closely with Amazing Thailand in order to promote Thailand’s tourism along with the opportunity to represent Thailand in the upcoming Miss Tourism World pageant.