FBC to Air Virtual Covid Concert

A Pacific Unite: Saving Lives Together, is the first televised and digitally streamed concert by the United Nations to call on leaders and citizens across the region to work together with the rest of the world in the fight against COVID -19.

It premiers on August 15 on Television Tonga and other broadcasters around the region. Tonga’s massed Tupou College Choir and Mia Kami are among the performers.

Tupou College Principal Rev Dr ‘Alifeleti ‘Atiola told Matangi Tonga today, the choir will perform Whispering Hope (Himi 663 – Sila ki Vai) conducted by ‘Eloni Niu with vocalists Siupeli Lilo, Max Nikua, Taulango Tongotongo, Mckenly Fine, Siosifa Vaka and Christian Maileseni on the ukulele. The song was introduced by Siaosi Tupoulahi Tuku’aho.

He said the whole school was at the assembly on June 25, the day of the recording.

“Registration is a little more than a 1,000 but I would say about 900+ were in the assembly. Recording was live at the Moulton Chapel. We were happy to be part of this virtual concert for its purpose.”

He said they were invited from the Office in Suva to take part. They were looking for the choir that entertained Prince Harry and Meghan with the ‘Mosquito Song” at the Toloa Rainforest, in 2018.

We chose the song ‘Whispering Hope’, which has a Tongan version in the FWC Hymn Book called ‘Sila ki Vai’. It talks about Whispers from Heaven (Fafana ‘a Langi) that brings courage to the weary and hope to the depressed, he said.

“The message is to keep our hope alive. For amidst this global pandemic, God is not deserting us.”