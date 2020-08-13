Digital Radio Mondiale -DRM Consortium Brings the Latest to IBC 2020
The Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) Consortium will to continue the IBC tradition by hosting a “townhall” virtual event to which all Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union members are invited. The two hour session called “DRM – Advanced Radio for All” will take place on:
9th September 2020
1000 – 1200 UTC
At this DRM event some of its members and affiliates will showcase their latest DRM developments, products and technical advances. This is an excellent opportunity to get the latest DRM updates or simply ask questions and connect with the worldwide DRM family.
Please confirm your participation to the DRM Consortium by 4th September 2020 to receive your free participation link/code to projectoffice@drm.org.