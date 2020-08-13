TRT WORLD focuses on Pakistan in new Documentary

TRT World presents a new documentary, “A Place Called Pakistan”, to showcase the unknown beauties of the country and extraordinary properties of its nation. This 6-episode documentary series is anchored by a famous travel vlogger – Eva Zu Beck.

The first episode of “A Place Called Pakistan”, which highlights the unique beauty of Pakistan and the hospitality of its extraordinary people, will be aired on Saturday, August 15 at 18.30 GMT.



Vlogger Eva Zu Beck goes to the farthest corners of Pakistan; She reaches four international borders with India, Iran, Afghanistan and China. From Lahore, the magnificent capital of the Mughal Empire, to the Khyber Pass on the border with Afghanistan, to the magnificent Karakorum Highway, the places that have not been traveled before are unveiled in ” A Place Called Pakistan “.