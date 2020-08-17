Mediacorp announce Masterchef Singapore

Mediacorp and Motion Content Group are happy to announce that the second season of MasterChef Singapore is coming! And the casting call is now open for all cooking enthusiasts looking to fulfil their dream of becoming the next MasterChef Singapore.

Contestants and viewers can look forward to a beefier second season which will celebrate and promote ‘hyperlocalism’ through our unique local multicultural cuisine. This season will also be expanded to 10 episodes, up from last season’s eight. Produced by Beach House Pictures, the second season of MasterChef Singapore will be shown on meWATCH, Channel 5 and YouTube in February 2021.