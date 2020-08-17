TRT World Partners with FBC 2 Channel of Fiji

TRT World, Turkey’s first English language international news platform, is expanding its global distribution with FBC 2 channel which is the public service broadcasting channel of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), and the leading television channel in the Fijian market. FBC is a 100% government owned commercial company that operates 6 radio stations and 3 free to air TV channels (FBC TV, FBC 2 and FBC Sports).

FBC is collaborating with TRT to launch TRT World on its channel – FBC 2 in a Branded Block agreement which will see TRT World’s linear content broadcast on FBC 2 channel.

Vinal Raj, FBC’s Manager TV Operations added, “The addition of TRT World will be a great inclusion to the current lineup of our programming. TRT World will give Fijian viewers an insight into stories that’s told through an Asian and middle eastern point of view. This will also give a chance for Fijian viewers to see first-hand and learn about Turkish culture, traditions and politics. ”