Discovery Kids partners with Doordarshan to entertain kids

Select episodes of Little Singham, Sheikh Chilli Friendz and Kisna are being showcased on Doordarshan

Discovery Kids, the kids’ channel from Discovery India, has partnered with national broadcaster Doordarshan to inspire and entertain children across the country. As part of the understanding, starting July, select episodes of animated series, Little Singham, Kisna and Sheikh Chilli and Friendz, are being showcased on national broadcaster at 8 am on DD National, every day.

“Discovery Kids is committed towards bringing high-quality content for the little minds, which also keeps them inspired,” said Megha Tata, Managing Director, South Asia, Discovery. “We are sharing some of the most exciting Indian animation with Doordarshan to give another reason for children who don’t have access to Discovery Kids to stay at home even as the lockdown is over.”