“NHK Presents: THE HAND WASH DANCE”

Washing your hands is vital in protecting you and your loved ones from the coronavirus and other harmful germs, but it can be a tedious and dull routine. We’ve come up with a way to make it engaging — with the HAND WASH DANCE!

Learn how you can sanitize your hands while moving them around to the rhythm of the beat through this one-minute long video clip. It can be viewed on NHK WORLD-JAPAN’s broadcasting service and website.

Everyone around the world should give the HAND WASH DANCE a try. If you’re going to keep your hands fresh and clean, you might as well have some fun!

Watch the video on NHK WORLD-JAPAN On Demand!

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/ondemand/video/9999662/