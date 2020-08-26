DRM Virtual Event ‘Advanced Radio for All’ at IBC 2020

Under the overarching theme “DRM – Advanced Radio for All” the DRM Consortium has planned for a virtual showcase to share with participants the practical advances of DRM in various parts of the world and the recent improvements to the DRM performance, equipment and receivers.

Planned for September 9th (1000-1200 UTC) this special IBC event hosted by the DRM Consortium will bring together specialists and practitioners from India, Indonesia, UK, Germany, Pakistan, China, Brazil and many more places to present to you DRM implementation and innovation as well as working and available receivers. The two-hour event will be a mixture of live presentations, videos, questions and answers, both immersive and exciting.

Ruxandra Obreja, the Consortium Chairman, hopes that: “this will be a unique event which will stand out in the sea of current virtual webinars and meetings. The interest and practical roll out of the only all-band digital radio standard, even in these challenging times, demonstrates that DRM is even more attractive now as it digitally future-proofs for all broadcasters large or small. DRM is offering more news and entertainment programme choice to all listeners, as well as the increasingly necessary access to education and emergency warnings, while ensuring full country coverage with increased energy savings and spectrum efficiency.”

Some of the companies participating are: Ampegon, BBC, Encompass Digital Media, Fraunhofer IIS, Gospell, Inntot, PBC, RFmondial, RRI, Starwaves.

REGISTER NOW FOR THE DRM SHOWCASE