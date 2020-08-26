Mediacorp launches 3D Animated Kids Series

Mediacorp is launching ‘Lil Wild’ – an original 3D animation kids series which is also Singapore’s first locally-produced animal-based animation. It will be showing on Thursday and Fridays, 5.30pm – 6.00pm, on meWATCH and okto on Channel 5 from 3 September 2020 onwards. On National Day, viewers were given a special preview of ‘Lil Wild’ on Ch5. You can watch it here on meWATCH: https://www.mewatch.sg/en/series/lil-wild/ep1/975245

The theme song sing-along version can be found here: https://youtu.be/JPFz10eOydI

High-res character images can be downloaded via this link.