VOV in joint-mask delivery operation

Hundreds of thousands of medical masks will be offered to the public for free from August 25 to September 30 in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across Vietnam.

The activity is a joint effort between Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV)’s Vietnam Digital Television VTC and the Vietnam Ancestral Global Day project organising board.

On August 25 in Hanoi, a “Mask ATM” was put into operation at 23, Lac Trung street, using technology similar to “Rice ATM” and offering 45,000 medical masks with 3-4 layers.

The machine will run from 5am-5pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, starting from August 25. Each citizen could receive a maximum of two bags of masks, with each holding three ones.



In the central city of Da Nang and province of Quang Nam, the organising board presented 125,000 masks to hospitals, front-line medical workers, patients and their family members.



Tens of thousands of medical masks were also handed over to reporters covering the fight against the pandemic.



A representative of the organising board said VOV will continue working with agencies and mass organisations to hold meaningful activities to combat the pandemic between now and the year-end.