‘BTS-Dynamite’, song a historic hit on MBC show Music Core

Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook made the world dance with ‘Dynamite’ a track that fuses many retro sounds with the fun touch that only the Bangtan Boys can give it. The official MV for the song was released on August 20 and currently has more than 200 million views, a new milestone on the K-pop band’s astonishing list of hits.

‘Dynamite’ is a different song for several reasons, as the idols wanted to try something new and reinvent themselves, it is their first single completely in English, the bulletproof boys released the video so that their fans around the world could enjoy it in a comfortable schedule for everyone.

Singers and rappers got their first win on the South Korean Show! Music Core, thanks to the impact and success of his most recent musical work. Read on to find out everything that happened during the award ceremony.

The hosts of Music Core this time were Minju, Chani and Hyunjin, who were very happy and with incredible dynamics on the stage of the famous television show.

As is almost a tradition, at the end of Show! Music Core was announced to the winning group the win and the Bangtan Boys took their first trophy home with the single ‘Dynamite’, the members of the K-pop band accumulated more than 8 thousand points.

“Dynamite” is the first song completely performed in the English language to win an award within the broadcast, so the award is something historic within the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation television show.