PBS Philippines to Broadcast Agri-content

The Philippine’s Department of Agriculture (DA) will start airing next month radio programs dedicated to providing more information to farmers on how to utilize new technology amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The program called School-on-the-Air (SOA) on Smart Rice Agriculture will be aired over stations owned by the agriculture department and its sponsored radio stations, including:

• Philippine Broadcasting Service (PBS) Radyo Pilipinas

• Philippine Information Agency (PIA)

• Community-based radio stations

• Members of the Philippine Federation of Rural Broadcasters.

Around 10,000 planters in Cagayan Valley region will get the first experience of these programs. The DA wants to reach around 300,000 more individuals in the agriculture sector in the Philippines.