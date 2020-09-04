Radio Television Brunei signs MOU

Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB) and Radio Television Brunei (RTB) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop mutual collaboration in the field of creative media.

Deputy Permanent Secretary (Civil Service, Welfare, International and Media) at the Prime Minister’s Office Haji Muhammad Suffian bin Haji Bungsu signed on behalf of RTB, witnessed by Acting Deputy Director (Development) of RTB Cheong Chee Keong.

Signing on behalf of UTB was its Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman, and witnessed by Dean of School of Computing and Informatics (SCI) Dr Mohammad Saiful bin Haji Omar.

Dr Mohammad Saiful, in a welcoming speech, highlighted that the SCI has been committed to enhancing the quality of its programmes to produce skilled graduates for the media industry through innovative teaching and research, specifically in fulfilling UTB’s vision of becoming a globally impactful university.

The dean said one of the school’s important achievements is obtaining accreditation from the British Computer Society for its programmes. It marked an important benchmark for higher education programmes and contributions to the field of Info-communication Technology (IT).