VOV celebrates its 75th Anniversary on September 7

(Pictured above – Mr. Ngo Minh Hien, Vice President of VOV)

“This is the Voice of Vietnam, broadcasting from Hanoi, the capital of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”. This announcement— kicking off VOV’s radio programs, has become familiar with Vietnamese audiences of many generations both in Vietnam and abroad.

The Voice of Vietnam, through its 75 years of engaging in the mission of serving listeners, has constantly innovated upon its program quality, applied advanced broadcasting technologies and diversified content distribution methods, all to meet the increasing demand of its audiences.

In 2020, VOV launched a new logo, marking a significant milestone of VOV as a leading multilingual and multimedia agency in Vietnam, with the convergence of all four of its media platforms.

At present, VOV operates 8 radio channels, 17 television channels, 2 online newspapers, a printed newspaper and a monthly magazine. Broadcasting in 13 foreign languages and 13 ethnic languages, VOV is the only press agency in Vietnam offering the most languages.

With more than 2000 enthusiastic and experienced reporters and editors, 13 overseas representative bureaus and in cooperation with nearly 50 international media organizations, VOV has a strong belief in gaining new success in the current, challenging environment.

ABU Secretary General Dr Javad Mottaghi expressed his congratulations to VOV and stated “ The ABU family congratulates VOV on its 75th anniversary and wishes another 75 glorious years of being a part of our shared history, together. Congratulations and long live the Voice of Vietnam.”